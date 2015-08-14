BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 14 Top U.S. hedge fund
management firms, including Jana Partners and Blue Ridge
Capital, placed new bets on such companies such as FitBit Inc
and Precision Castparts Corp.
Fitbit, which sells the Fitbit Surge bracelet and other
wearable fitness-tracking devices, went public in mid-June, and
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said this week
it would buy Precision Castparts.
The actions were revealed in quarterly disclosures of hedge
fund manager stock holdings, known as 13F filings, with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. They are of great interest
to investors wanting to know what savvy traders are selling and
buying.
The disclosures are backward-looking and come out 45 days
after the end of each quarter. Still, the filings offer a
glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities on
the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions. As a result,
the public filings do not always present a complete picture of a
management firm's stock holdings.
The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in
which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited
existing stakes in the second quarter.
ALIBABA
Iconiq Capital raised its stake, buying 456,587 shares,
increasing its holding by 25 percent.
CHENIERE ENERGY
Tiger Eye liquidated its position, selling all 158,148
shares.
eBAY
Jana sold 8.5 million shares of the e-commerce company,
whose stock fell sharply in July on concerns about shrinking
sales as it gets ready to spin off its PayPal unit. Jana still
held 11.5 million shares at the end of the second quarter.
FITBIT
Blue Ridge Capital took a new position, buying 3.5 million
shares as company sold its shares to the public and enjoyed a
nearly 50 percent increase on their first day of trading.
NCR
Jana Partners sold 7.1 million shares, cutting its stake by
nearly half to end the second quarter with 7.7 million shares.
PRECISION CASTPARTS
Jana Partners opened a new position of about 2.5 million
shares only weeks before Berkshire announced plans to buy the
company.
SOTHEBY'S
Marcato Capital Management, an activist fund that has long
been prodding the auction house to perform better, bought
another 1.5 million shares, raising its stake in the company by
nearly one-third to 6.5 million shares.
Kerrisdale Capital raised its stake in the auction house by
buying an 156,400 shares.
SOUFUN HOLDINGS LTD
Passport Capital, run by John Burbank, added a new position
in China's leading internet real estate portal, buying 2.3
million shares.
YUM! BRANDS
Jana Partners liquidated its position by selling 400,000
shares at a time other big name hedge fund managers opened
positions.
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL
Tiger Eye added 161,913 shares, more than doubling its
holdings
(Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Steve Orlofsky)