NEW YORK Nov 16 Soros Fund Management LLC dissolved its stakes in the Market Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund as well as Barrick Gold Corp in the third quarter of 2015, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

The fund's stake in Gold Miners was valued at $13.5 million at the end of June and $20.1 million in Barrick Gold, the second-quarter 13F-HR filing showed.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)