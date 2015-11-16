BRIEF-Facebook updates branded content policy
* Made some updates to branded content policy based on direct feedback from publishing partners
NEW YORK Nov 16 Soros Fund Management LLC dissolved its stakes in the Market Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund as well as Barrick Gold Corp in the third quarter of 2015, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
The fund's stake in Gold Miners was valued at $13.5 million at the end of June and $20.1 million in Barrick Gold, the second-quarter 13F-HR filing showed.
CARACAS, March 30 Venezuela's Supreme Court has announced it is taking over the functions of congress due to "contempt" by opposition lawmakers, sparking accusations that socialist President Nicolas Maduro has become a dictator.