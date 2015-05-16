(Adds comma to first paragraph)
May 15 Some of the top U.S. hedge fund investors
and activists, including Jana Partners LLC, took new positions
or raised their equity stakes in fast food chain McDonald's Corp
during the first quarter, according to regulatory
filings on Friday.
Jana, run by Barry Rosenstein and known as a practitioner of
activist investing, took a new 125,000 share stake in McDonald's
after having sold a small position in the fourth quarter. Keith
Meister's Corvex Management LP also took a new position in the
company, buying 205,000 shares. Meister was billionaire activist
investor Carl Icahn's right-hand man prior to founding Corvex.
Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management added a new
position in McDonald's, buying 2.9 million shares during the
first quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP raised its stake
more than 1,000 percent to 9.8 million shares, valued at about
$955.6 million, as of March 31.
The 13F filing on Friday also indicated that Highfields
purchased call options valued at $417.3 million. That would
bring the total value of the Highfields investment in McDonald's
to about $1.37 billion, as of March 31.
Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's has seen sales slump as
rivals such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Shake
Shack Inc attract consumers with food perceived as
fresher, tastier and higher in quality, and for which they can
charge more.
McDonald's has also tried to address consumer perceptions of
slow service, and begun paring a menu that has increased in
complexity over the years to make it easier for workers to serve
food quickly.
Earlier this month, new Chief Executive Officer Steve
Easterbrook announced plans to reduce McDonald's bureaucracy,
sell off 3,500 restaurants by 2018, and take other steps to keep
up with changing consumer tastes. He said he would not "shy away
from the urgent need to reset this business."
Underwhelmed investors sent McDonald's shares down that day.
The company has also been a focal point of a nationwide push to
raise the minimum wage to as much as $15 per hour.
McDonald's annual shareholder meeting will be held on May 21
in Oak Brook.
McDonald's shares have badly lagged its rivals' and the
overall market in recent years.
Since the end of 2011, McDonald's has fallen 2 percent,
while Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc has risen 59
percent and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc leaped 87
percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 69 percent.
