By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK Feb 17 Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept
its stake in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold
Trust unchanged for a fifth straight quarter in the
three months ending Dec. 31, a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
The New York-based fund, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, owned more than 10.2 million shares worth $1.16 billion
in the ETF at year-end as bullion prices fell. The stake's value
was cut from $1.19 billion in the third quarter.
Though Paulson remained steadfast in his gold ETF bet, he
did cut his stake in South African miners, reducing his Gold
Fields Ltd holding by 40 percent to 3.95 million shares
worth $17.9 million and in Sibanye Gold Ltd by 40
percent to 986,853 shares, valued at $7.5 million, the filings
showed.
Meanwhile, legendary investor George Soros of Soros Fund
Management LLC dissolved his stake in Toronto-based Barrick Gold
Corp, one of the world's largest gold producers, after
holding 483,570 shares worth $7.1 million in the third quarter.
He also dissolved stakes in two Market Vectors
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the fourth quarter and cut his
holding in the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27 percent to
761,000 shares - valued at $13.99 million, the filings showed.
Spot gold prices fell 2.1 percent in the quarter,
partly due to pressure from weak oil prices as well as the
impact of a stronger dollar. The latter was partially offset by
demand from investors worried about tensions in Russia and
political uncertainty in Greece.
Investors pay close attention to the quarterly filings by
Paulson and other notable hedge fund managers because they
provide the best insight into whether so-called smart money
sentiment has changed toward gold as a hedge against inflation
and economic uncertainty.
