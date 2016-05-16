UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its stake in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in the first quarter of 2016, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned 4.8 million shares worth $561.7 million on March 31 in the ETF, according to the 13F-HR filing.
The fund also cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd in the quarter to 15.2 million sponsored ADRs from 22.9 million ADRs. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: