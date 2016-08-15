NEW YORK Aug 15 Soros Fund Management LLC
sharply cut its shares in SPDR Gold Trust and Barrick
Gold Corp in the second quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on
Monday.
The fund reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, to 240,000 shares
worth $30.4 million, from 1.05 million shares in the first
quarter.
It cut its shares in Barrick Gold Corp to 1.07 million
shares worth $22.9 million, from 19.4 million shares in the
first three months of 2016, the filing showed.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editin gby Tom Brown)