BOSTON May 15 Wall Street's savviest investors
are picking sides on Bill Ackman's new bet on Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, with BlueMountain
Capital and T. Rowe Price adding money, while Viking Global
Investors and Jana Partners cut stakes.
With its stock up 56 percent since January, the Canadian
company is giving new and existing investors plenty to cheer
about. In the last 52 weeks, it has risen 80 percent,
outperforming both the S&P 500 Index and the Pharmaceuticals
sub-index. The shares closed at C$270.02 ($224.63) on the
Toronto stock exchange on Friday.
When the serial acquirer bought Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
earlier this year, some investors were tempted to get in on the
mergers and acquisitions boom now sweeping the drug industry.
T. Rowe Price bought an additional 2.3 million Valeant
shares, raising its stake 12 percent to 20.1 million shares at
the end of the first quarter, according to filings made on
Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Hound Partners increased its stake by 22 percent and
reported holding 2.6 million shares on March 31.
BlueMountain Capital Management raised its bet 356 percent
during the first quarter, buying 723,682 shares to boost its
stake to 926,919 shares.
Adage Capital Management listed a new position of 50,000
shares, according to SEC documents.
Big backers ValueAct Capital and Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb
largely kept their positions unchanged at 19.3 million and 34.3
million shares, respectively.
The biggest new backer was, Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management, which bought 19.5 million shares during the quarter,
according to a filing made in March.
Speaking publicly about his bet for the first time earlier
this month, Ackman called Valeant an early stage Berkshire
Hathaway Inc.
Valeant Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson has
engineered roughly 100 deals, the most recent being earlier this
year when the company outbid a rival to win Salix
Pharmaceuticals. The win helped wipe away some memories of last
year's bruising loss in its bid to buy Allergan Inc.
Ackman acknowledged, however, that Valeant is hard to value,
and clearly some investors were worried enough to cut back.
Viking Global Investors reduced its stake by more than half,
to 4 million shares at the end of the quarter, while Jana
Partners slashed its holdings 63 percent to 1.57 million shares.
Iridian Asset Management owned 3 million shares after
cutting its holding by 22 percent. Brave Warrior trimmed its
holding by 4 percent to 5.9 million shares, and Lone Pine
Capital cut its stake 32 percent and owned 5.6 million shares at
the end of the quarter.
Meanwhile, Sachem Head, run by former Ackman protege Scott
Ferguson, opened a new position in Salix, buying 725,000 shares.
