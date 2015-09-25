LONDON, Sept 25 The fund arm of HSBC,
Britain's biggest bank, has agreed to measure and disclose the
carbon footprint of its funds on an annual basis after signing
up to the Montreal Carbon Pledge.
Launched in 2014, the pledge aims to attract commitments
from asset owners and managers overseeing $3 trillion ahead of
the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris in
December, when countries will look to agree on steps to fight
climate change.
But in a speech on Friday at the United Nations Sustainable
Development Summit, HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said
there was a need for a unified standard around reporting and
certification to make the pledge, signed this week, effective.
"The ability to obtain the data we need to fulfil our pledge
becomes a crucial part of the investment decisions we make," he
said. HSBC Global Asset Management managed $454 billion at the
end of December.
"Agreements like the Montreal Pledge should encourage
companies to provide the disclosure that investors need, but
coordination from the public sector would provide firm momentum
to an otherwise piecemeal process," he added.
Gulliver said the ability to channel 'green finance' into
the public and private sectors would need to be underpinned by
strong capital markets, and the 'green bond' market, which
finances low-carbon projects, needed to be scaled up.
"This will only happen if we create the right incentives and
eliminate disincentives within the regulatory system," he said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop)