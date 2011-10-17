(Follows alerts)

* Expects Q3 EPS $0.23-$0.25 vs est $0.20

* Says to repurchase additional 4 mln shares

Oct 17 Investment Technology Group forecast third-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations, helped by higher trading volumes and cost reductions.

The U.S. financial technology firm predicted earnings of 23-25 cents a share for the quarter. Wall Street was expecting 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The agency broker also said it would buy back an additional 4 million shares from the open market, or in privately negotiated transactions.

Shares of the company had closed at $10.93 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)