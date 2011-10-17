PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expects Q3 EPS $0.23-$0.25 vs est $0.20
* Says to repurchase additional 4 mln shares
Oct 17 Investment Technology Group forecast third-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations, helped by higher trading volumes and cost reductions.
The U.S. financial technology firm predicted earnings of 23-25 cents a share for the quarter. Wall Street was expecting 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The agency broker also said it would buy back an additional 4 million shares from the open market, or in privately negotiated transactions.
Shares of the company had closed at $10.93 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.