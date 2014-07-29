Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
STOCKHOLM, July 29 INVESTOR AB : * EQT VI acquires company information experts Bureau van Dijk Electronic Publishing Link to statement: here
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.