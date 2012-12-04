Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
STOCKHOLM Dec 4 INVESTOR AB : * Investor and eqt to sell gambro to Baxter * Says total proceeds to Investor will be approximately SEK 10.5 bn * Says the proceeds will be used for investments in existing core investments,
to deliver subsidiaries and return investor's leverage to the target range of
5-10 percent
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017
* Azaya Therapeutics Inc reports 5 percent passive stake in Cytori Therapeutics as on Feb. 15, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mg6n5N) Further company coverage: