STOCKHOLM, July 18 Swedish investment firm Investor said for the first time on Thursday that it was open to a divestment or a listing of debt collector Lindorff.

Investor has jointly owned Lindorff with private equity group Altor since 2008 and has a 58 percent share of the capital.

Altor said last month that it wanted to list Lindorff, whose services range from credit checks to invoicing and debt collection, possibly sometime next year.

"Strategic options remain hypothetical at this stage but include that Lindorff becomes a listed or unlisted core investment or divested," Investor said in its quarterly report.

It said Lindorff had gained strong market positions in the Nordics, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, and that there were signs that operating leverage was flowing through to margins.

Investor Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said on a conference call with analysts that at this point any exit was still hypothetical and would not speculate about timing. He said as recently as in April, at the firm's annual general meeting, that it had no plans to take any of its unlisted assets public.

Lindorff reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) of 32 million euros in the second quarter and, based on figures in Investor's latest report, has an enterprise value of 14.3 billion Swedish crowns ($2.17 billion). ($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)