STOCKHOLM, July 18 Swedish investment firm
Investor said for the first time on Thursday that it
was open to a divestment or a listing of debt collector
Lindorff.
Investor has jointly owned Lindorff with private equity
group Altor since 2008 and has a 58 percent share of the
capital.
Altor said last month that it wanted to list Lindorff, whose
services range from credit checks to invoicing and debt
collection, possibly sometime next year.
"Strategic options remain hypothetical at this stage but
include that Lindorff becomes a listed or unlisted core
investment or divested," Investor said in its quarterly report.
It said Lindorff had gained strong market positions in the
Nordics, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, and that there were
signs that operating leverage was flowing through to margins.
Investor Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said on a conference
call with analysts that at this point any exit was still
hypothetical and would not speculate about timing. He said as
recently as in April, at the firm's annual general meeting, that
it had no plans to take any of its unlisted assets public.
Lindorff reported earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 32 million euros in the second quarter
and, based on figures in Investor's latest report, has an
enterprise value of 14.3 billion Swedish crowns ($2.17 billion).
($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)