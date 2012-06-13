By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 Rising public indignation about
executive pay and initiatives to encourage greater engagement
h a ve led to a rise in institutional investors challenging
companies in shareholder votes, a survey has found.
A report by British investment management industry
association the IMA, released on Wednesday, showed 86 percent of
investors in 2011 exercised votes at all the UK firms they
invested in, up from 81 percent in 2010.
The report comes after a run of high-profile challenges -
dubbed the shareholder spring - to executive pay packages by
investors frustrated at rising boardroom salaries at a time of
declining share prices.
High-profile victims include Andrew Moss, the chief
executive of British insurer Aviva, who stepped down
after investors voted against his remuneration plans.
And shareholders at the world's largest advertising agency
WPP on Wednesday gave a thumbs-down to a big pay rise
for chief executive Martin Sorrell, with 59.5 percent of votes
at the AGM opposing the remuneration report.
The IMA survey covered 83 institutions, against 50 in the
2010 study, including 58 asset managers running funds of 774
billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) in UK equities - 40 percent of
the UK market.
The survey also found remuneration was the top priority
among respondents, f ollowed by board composition and
environmental and social governance issues.
Some of the rise in engagement is attributed by the IMA to a
non-binding Stewardship Code, introduced in the UK in 2010,
aimed at making investors monitor the firms they own and to
intervene when they are concerned.
But rising anger at high executive pay when investors have
lost money on their shares, as well as public anger at a time of
falling living standards, are also identified as likely causes
of the rise in activism.
Liz Murrall, IMA director of corporate governance, said that
while "all main institutions" have been actively engaged with
management at the companies in which they hold shares, smaller
investment managers are now becoming less passive.
"The stewardship code is one influence, media and government
influence is another... and one effect that's having is it's
highlighting issues to clients who are asking more of their fund
managers, who are responding accordingly," she said.
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Laurence Fletcher and
David Hulmes)