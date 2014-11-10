Nov 10 Invision AG :

* Says 9-month earnings per share increased by a record 345 pct

* Says 9-month consolidated group result increased by 346 pct to 3.321 million euros (9 months 2013: 0.725 million euros)

* Says for financial year of 2014, company still expects sales of about 12.8 million euros and an EBIT of at least 4 million euros

* Says 9-month net margin went up to 34 pct (9 months 2013: 7 pct)