Oct 23 InVision AG

* Says preliminary nine-month results: EBIT increases by 175 pct, EBIT margin at record levels

* Says subscription revenues in 9 months rose by 24 pct to 6.9 million euros(nine months 2013: 5.6 million euros)

* Says nine-month EBIT increased by 175 pct to 2.9 million euros(nine months 2013: 1.1 million euros)

* Says nine-month total revenues fell by 5 pct to 9.5 million euros(nine months 2013: 10 million euros)

* Says still expects for FY an EBIT growth by at least 125 pct to more than 4 million euros, with sales of about 12.8 million euros