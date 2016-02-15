(Corrects loss per share estimate in third bullet to $-0.72
from $-0.69, revenue estimate in fourth bullet to $2.9 million
from $3.4 million)
Feb 15 Invitae Corp :
* Announces full year 2015 financial results and 2016 business
objectives
* Q4 loss per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $3.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 million
* Says planning to deliver 50,000-70,000 billable tests and
expand menu to approximately 3,000 genes by the end of 2016
* Sees to secure reimbursement by the centers for medicare and
medicaid services (CMS) and from top private payers in 2016
