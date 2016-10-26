PARIS Oct 26 France's InVivo wants to expand
international partnerships with other cooperatives, including in
joint buying of crop supplies and shipping fixtures, as it tries
to compete with global grain trading and chemical firms, its CEO
said on Wednesday.
InVivo, a grouping of 220 agricultural cooperatives and one
of the largest exporters of French cereals, has focused on
overseas growth under a reorganisation launched two years ago by
Chief Executive Thierry Blandinieres.
In grain trading, Canada's La Coop Federee and Australia's
CBH Group have joined a cooperative alliance previously created
by InVivo with Aca in Argentina and Zen-noh in Japan,
Blandinieres said during a press presentation.
The network is focused on knowledge sharing to allow the
cooperatives to have similar market expertise to multinational
traders, but the partners are now also discussing the
possibility of jointly negotiating freight terms, he said.
The cooperative alliance, as well as a separate partnership
with Archer Daniels Midland covering the Black Sea
region, was also helping InVivo to source grain overseas, which
was crucial this season after a poor French harvest, he added.
In France, InVivo distributes about 40 percent of crop
inputs such as pesticides and fertilisers sold in the European
Union's biggest grain producer, but wants to reinforce its
position as the world's leading crop chemical makers consolidate
through multi-billion merger deals.
The French group aims to expand joint procurement of crop
chemicals through Novafield, a European alliance of
cooperatives, and develop its own offer via Life Scientific, a
joint venture in Ireland based on molecules that are no longer
patented.
InVivo already buys about 10 percent of its crop inputs
through Novafield and this has supported a 30 million euro gain
for its farm supplies division over the past five years,
Blandinieres said.
The group said its total sales reached 6.4 billion euros in
its 2015/16 year to June 30, up from 5.7 billion the previous
year.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)