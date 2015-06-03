MILAN, June 3 Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it had set a price range of 3.25-3.90 euros per share for the initial public offering of its tower unit, INWIT.

Italy's biggest telephone company said the unit is worth up to 2.34 billion euros ($2.63 billion), according to a statement. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)