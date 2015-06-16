MILAN, June 16 The price range for the initial public offering of Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT has been narrowed to 3.50-3.65 euros per share, two market sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier in June Telecom Italia had set an indicative price range of 3.25-3.90 euros per share.

The books in the IPO have been fully covered, the sources said.

Telecom Italia is looking to sell 40 percent of INWIT to raise cash to upgrade its networks as it aims to return its domestic business to growth. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)