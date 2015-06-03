(Recasts lead, adds detail)

MILAN, June 3 Telecom Italia could raise up to 936 million euros ($1 billion) from the listing of a minority stake in its broadcasting tower unit INWIT, the company said on Wednesday.

The company is launching an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 40 percent of INWIT to raise cash to upgrade its networks as it aims to return its domestic business to growth.

The move follows the listing earlier this year by Spain's Abertis Infraestructuras of more than half of its Cellnex tower unit.

The former telephone monopoly said in a statement it had set a price range of 3.25-3.90 euros per share for the IPO, valuing the company at up to 2.34 billion euros.

INWIT operates 11,500 sites that host radio transmission equipment for the mobile phone networks of Telecom Italia and other operators.

