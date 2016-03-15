MILAN, March 15 Italy's EI Towers, the mast company controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, has presented a binding offer to buy a stake in rival Inwit , a source close to the company said on Tuesday.

"The bid is for a stake of just under 30 percent," the source said.

On Monday two sources said Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i had presented a rival offer to buy a stake in Inwit from parent company Telecom Italia .

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach)