MILAN, March 3 Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are set to sweeten their bid to buy a 45 percent stake in telecom tower group INWIT from main shareholder Telecom Italia, two sources said on Thursday.

The new improved bid is expected to be tabled by mid-March, the deadline for binding offers, the sources said.

Cellnex did not comment. Telecom Italia, which owns around 60 percent of Inwit, and F2i also declined to comment.

