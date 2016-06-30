(Updates dateline, adds quotes)
BARCELONA, Spain, June 30 Spanish telecoms mast
company Cellnex said on Thursday there had been no
progress in its bid to acquire Italy's INWIT as the
disposal by owner Telecom Italia appeared to be on
hold.
Asked about how the bidding process was going, Cellnex's
Chief Executive Tobias Martinez told reporters in Barcelona that
it appeared to be on hold.
"That is something that Telecom Italia would have to
officially clarify, but on our side what we understand is that
this project is not going ahead," Martinez said after Cellnex's
annual shareholder meeting.
He also confirmed the Spanish company was exploring other
potential acquisitions.
"This does not mean that (Telecom Italia) has abandoned (the
sale) because they have not signaled that clearly. So what we
are doing is working on executing our expansion plan regardless
of the decision that Telecom Italia may or may not take on
INWIT," Martinez said.
Telecom Italia had no immediate comment. The company said in
mid-May that its decision on who to sell the business to could
take several months.
In its bid for INWIT, Cellnex had teamed up with Italian
infrastructure fund F2i and the two value the company at around
3 billion euros ($3.3 bln).
Italy's EI Towers is among rival bidders for just
part of INWIT, which is 60 percent owned by Telecom Italia.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Sam Edwards in Barcelona; Additional reporting by
Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Writing by Paul Day and Sarah White;
Editing by Angus Berwick and Susan Fenton)