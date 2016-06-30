(Updates dateline, adds quotes)

BARCELONA, Spain, June 30 Spanish telecoms mast company Cellnex said on Thursday there had been no progress in its bid to acquire Italy's INWIT as the disposal by owner Telecom Italia appeared to be on hold.

Asked about how the bidding process was going, Cellnex's Chief Executive Tobias Martinez told reporters in Barcelona that it appeared to be on hold.

"That is something that Telecom Italia would have to officially clarify, but on our side what we understand is that this project is not going ahead," Martinez said after Cellnex's annual shareholder meeting.

He also confirmed the Spanish company was exploring other potential acquisitions.

"This does not mean that (Telecom Italia) has abandoned (the sale) because they have not signaled that clearly. So what we are doing is working on executing our expansion plan regardless of the decision that Telecom Italia may or may not take on INWIT," Martinez said.

Telecom Italia had no immediate comment. The company said in mid-May that its decision on who to sell the business to could take several months.

In its bid for INWIT, Cellnex had teamed up with Italian infrastructure fund F2i and the two value the company at around 3 billion euros ($3.3 bln).

