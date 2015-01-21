Jan 21 InXL Innovation AB :

* Says has signed agreement for sale of subsidiaries Grade AB and Mashie AB to Monterro 1 AB's subsidiary

* Sale of subsidiaries means that InXL focuses its activity to 100 pct on e-commerce through subsidiary Avensia AB

* At AGM on May 19, board will propose to shareholders an extra dividend of 1.00 Swedish crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)