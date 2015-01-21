Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 21 InXL Innovation AB :
* Says has signed agreement for sale of subsidiaries Grade AB and Mashie AB to Monterro 1 AB's subsidiary
* Sale of subsidiaries means that InXL focuses its activity to 100 pct on e-commerce through subsidiary Avensia AB
* At AGM on May 19, board will propose to shareholders an extra dividend of 1.00 Swedish crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order