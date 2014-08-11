SYDNEY Aug 11 Shares in Australia's Iron Ore Holdings rose 47 percent on Monday to A$1.40 after larger rival BC Iron launched a friendly takeover bid at a hefty premium.

BC Iron said it would offer 0.44 share and A$0.10 in cash per IOH share, valuing Iron Ore Holdings at A$1.59 - a 79 percent premium to IOH's share price over the past 60 days.

BCI dipped 1.2 percent to A$3.27.