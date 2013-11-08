BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW DELHI Nov 8 Indian Oil Corp's finance director said on Friday the state-run refiner was buying "some" dollars from State Bank of India, outside of the special window created by the central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India had directed in August India's three state-run oil companies -- the biggest buyers of dollars in the market -- to source dollars directly from the special window in a bid to ease selling pressure on the local currency.
However, television channels on Thursday quoted Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram saying state-run oil companies had started buying 30-40 percent of their dollar demand in markets instead of the special window, marking a wind down of the emergency measure imposed by the RBI. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.