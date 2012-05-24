NEW DELHI May 24 Indian Oil Corp, the
country's biggest refiner, may cut petrol prices if global crude
prices drop, Chairman R.S. Butola said on Thursday, but it will
not immediately roll back an increase announced this week.
Butola said the company will review petrol prices again in
early June.
Indian state oil companies raised the price of petrol on
Thursday for the first time in more than six months in a gesture
of fiscal discipline that economists said is unlikely to give a
significant lift to the embattled rupee.
Indian state oil companies together lost roughly $830
million by selling petrol at below market prices since the last
price revision in December, P.K. Goel, head of finance at Indian
Oil, said on Thursday.
India imports 80 percent of its oil.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)