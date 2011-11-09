* Q2 net loss 74.86 bln rupees vs 52.9 bln profit yr earlier
* Higher revenue loss on subsidised sales, rising interest
costs weigh
* May cut capex plans for this fiscal due to losses-exec
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct
NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Indian Oil Corp , the
country's biggest fuel retailer, swung to a quarterly loss and
warned rising under-recoveries on sale of petroleum products at
subsidised rates may force it to cut its capital expenditure
plan for this fiscal year and impact its ability to import crude
oil.
The state-run firm posted a net loss of 74.86 billion rupees
($1.5 billion) in its fiscal second quarter ended September,
much wider than anticipated, and said it would find it difficult
to borrow funds beyond December.
"We will review our capex plans in end-December or the first
week of January, and if our borrowing continues to remain high,
we will cut our capex plan," Finance Director P. K. Goyal told
reporters.
The company had planned capital expenditure of 148 billion
rupees this fiscal year.
India freed gasoline prices in June 2010, but prices for
diesel, cooking gas and kerosene, which account for
three-fourths of all petroleum products used in the country, are
still regulated, forcing state-run oil firms to sell at losses.
The costs of these price caps have climbed as international
oil prices have risen.
New Delhi aims to loosen control of fuel prices, but has
found this difficult with benchmark global crude prices LCOc1
staying well above $100 a barrel most of this year. At 1034 GMT,
Brent crude traded at $114.50, and has risen nearly 6 percent in
November alone.
India's state-run fuel retailers IOC, Hindustan Petroleum
Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd last
week raised petrol prices by about 2.7 percent, their fourth
increase in prices this year.
The government has drawn criticism for allowing the price
increase despite stubbornly high inflation in Asia's
third-largest economy. India's food inflation accelerated to a
nine-month high of 12.21 percent in late October.
Indian state-run oil companies are expected to rack up
revenue losses of $26.4 billion in the fiscal year ending March
2012, India's oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy had said last week.
Q2 LOSS WORSE THAN EXPECTED
IOC, which controls nearly half the market for petroleum
products in India, said the September quarter was hit by
increase in under-recoveries and rising interest expenditure. It
had posted net profit of 52.94 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net sales at the company rose 28 percent to 887.25 billion
rupees.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had estimated quarterly net
loss of 2.83 billion rupees on net sales of 986.77 billion
rupees.
The company absorbed revenue losses of 78.37 billion rupees
in the quarter on account of subsidised sale of fuel. Interest
costs nearly tripled to 14.84 billion rupees.
It had borrowings of 732.96 billion rupees at end-September,
and it had a debt equity ratio of 1.66 times, Chairman R.S.
Butola said.
IOC, which is also India's biggest refiner with a total
capacity of 1.294 million barrels per day, declined to give
gross refining margins for the quarter, but said they were
likely to be negative. It had posted margins of $6.63 a barrel
in the same quarter last year.
Shares in IOC closed down 3.8 percent at 287.90 rupees in a
weak Mumbai market. The stock, valued by the market at $14.8
billion, has declined nearly 16 percent so far in 2011, slightly
worse than the 15.3 percent fall in the main stock index
.
($1=49.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing
by Aradhana Aravindan)