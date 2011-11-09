Nov 9 Three months ended Sept. 30.
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees
unless stated)
Net profit/(loss) (74.86) vs 52.94
Net sales 887.25 vs 693.45
NOTE: State-run Indian Oil Corp Ltd is the
country's largest oil refining and marketing firm.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had estimated quarterly net
loss of 2.83 billion rupees on net sales of 986.77 billion
rupees.
IOC reported average gross refining margin of $2.42 a barrel
for the six month period ended September, down from $4.71 a
barrel a year earlier. It did not provide quarterly numbers
immediately.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI)