NEW DELHI Nov 9 Indian Oil Corp , the country's biggest refiner and oil retailing firm, absorbed 78.37 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) in the July-September quarter for subsidised sale of fuel, its Chairman R.S. Butola said on Wednesday.

India allows state-run refiners to set retail prices for gasoline, but the government controls the prices for diesel, cooking gas and kerosene.

Earlier in the day, IOC swung to a loss of 74.86 billion rupees in its fiscal second quarter on rising under-recoveries on fuel sales.

IOC had borrowings of 732.96 billion rupees at end-September, Butola said.

