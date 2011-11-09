NEW DELHI Nov 9 Indian Oil Corp , the
country's biggest refiner and oil retailing firm, absorbed 78.37
billion rupees ($1.6 billion) in the July-September quarter for
subsidised sale of fuel, its Chairman R.S. Butola said on
Wednesday.
India allows state-run refiners to set retail prices for
gasoline, but the government controls the prices for diesel,
cooking gas and kerosene.
Earlier in the day, IOC swung to a loss of 74.86 billion
rupees in its fiscal second quarter on rising under-recoveries
on fuel sales.
IOC had borrowings of 732.96 billion rupees at
end-September, Butola said.
($1=49.9 rupees)
