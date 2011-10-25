KUALA LUMPUR Oct 25 Malaysian planter IOI Corp Bhd has terminated a 830 million ringgit ($264.8 million) plan to purchase 11,977 hectares of land from Duta Plantations Sdn Bhd, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

IOI said that the sales and purchase agreement, entered into last July, have been terminated because certain terms and conditions were not met.

IOI is the second largest listed palm oil company in Malaysia, with operations in both the upstream and downstream segments.

($1 = 3.135 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)