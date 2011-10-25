UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 25 Malaysian planter IOI Corp Bhd has terminated a 830 million ringgit ($264.8 million) plan to purchase 11,977 hectares of land from Duta Plantations Sdn Bhd, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
IOI said that the sales and purchase agreement, entered into last July, have been terminated because certain terms and conditions were not met.
IOI is the second largest listed palm oil company in Malaysia, with operations in both the upstream and downstream segments.
($1 = 3.135 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
