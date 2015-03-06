KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysia's IOI Properties
Group Bhd said on Friday it would not extend the offer
period to buy a 37.17 percent stake in Taipei Financial Center
Corp, which owns the Taipei 101 skyscraper.
The three-month period for the seller and purchaser to
obtain foreign investment approval from the Investment
Commission (FIA) of Taiwan expired on March 5, the Malaysian
property firm said in a statement to the local bourse.
IOI Properties Group Bhd said in December it planned to buy
the stake for 2.74 billion ringgit ($751 million).
Last month, Taiwan's finance ministry said it was confident
of winning more than half of board seats at the Taipei 101
skyscraper, dashing hopes for IOI Properties' planned
investment in a stake in the building.
For the full statement: bit.ly/1EkSwO5
($1 = 3.6480 ringgit)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alan Raybould)