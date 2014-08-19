Aug 19 Cinven

* Notes announcement made earlier today by iomart and confirms that it has approached iomart regarding a possible recommended cash offer.

* This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer, and accordingly there can be no assurance that an offer for iomart will be made.

* Angus macsween, richard logan and sarah haran, respectively ceo, finance director and operations director of iomart, who have a combined holding of approximately 18.5 per cent. Of ordinary shares of iomart, have indicated their support for proposal.

* Angus macsween, richard logan and sarah haran, respectively ceo, finance director and operations director of iomart, have indicated their support for proposal.