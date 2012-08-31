BRIEF-AMRI posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.34
* AMRI announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook
BRUSSELS Aug 31 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Says 2012 sales to come in at top end of 5-10 percent guidance
* AMRI announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook
* Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study
* Acorda Therapeutics - after Strader's election to board, board expanded size of board from 8 to 9 directors, number of Class I directors from 2 to 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lHAR03) Further company coverage: