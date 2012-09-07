BRIEF-Celsion Corp announces $5.0 mln public offering
* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Says will install a proton therapy system in new facility in Dallas * Says the estimated value of the deal is about $50 million
* Medtronic's OsteoCool(TM) RF Ablation System receives expanded indication for palliative treatment of metastatic bone tumors
Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.