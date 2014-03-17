BRUSSELS, March 17 Ion Beam Applications SA
:
* Says IBA closes agreement to divest PharmaLogic pet services
of Montreal company assets
* About 85 percent of price has been paid to PharmaLogic at
closing and rest will be released after a two year period
* Says payments will then be distributed as dividends to
PharmaLogic's shareholders, including IBA
* Says expects a net total cash inflow in dividend from this
sale of about EUR 7.7 million
* Deal will have no impact on 2013 accounts, but should
positively impact IBA's 2014 net results by approximately EUR
3.5 million