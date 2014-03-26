BRUSSELS, March 26 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Says IBA signs final contract with westdeutsches protonentherapiezentrum Essen * Finalizes the acquisition of the proton therapy center in Essen from Striba Protonentherapiezentrum GMBH * No additional p&l effects beyond what was stated in co's 2013 first half

earnings are expected in 2013 or 2014 IBA full results * Says further details of the contracts are not disclosed