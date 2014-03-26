BRIEF-Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
March 22 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd.:
BRUSSELS, March 26 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Says IBA signs final contract with westdeutsches protonentherapiezentrum Essen * Finalizes the acquisition of the proton therapy center in Essen from Striba Protonentherapiezentrum GMBH * No additional p&l effects beyond what was stated in co's 2013 first half
earnings are expected in 2013 or 2014 IBA full results * Says further details of the contracts are not disclosed
March 22 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd.:
* Regenxbio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says it raised 23.1 billion won in private placement of 3.3 million shares of the co as of March 17