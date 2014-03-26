BRIEF-Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
March 22 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd.:
BRUSSELS, March 26 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Combination of Dosimetry and Service revenues grew to 42 pct of total group revenues in 2013 * For 2014 confirmed: 5-10 pct top line growth with 10 pct operating profit * Top line impacted by FX and slowdown in US radiotherapy market for dosimetry, low conversion rate of PT projects * Reported net profit before technical recycling of currency translation adjustment to income statement reached 6.1 mln euros * We entered 2014 with a good order book, a backlog of 183.8 mln euros and a strong pipeline - CEO * No dividend be paid in 2013, in order to contribute to reinforce the equity of co to face growth expected in proton therapy in the coming years
* Regenxbio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says it raised 23.1 billion won in private placement of 3.3 million shares of the co as of March 17