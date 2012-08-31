BRIEF-Arch Biopartners announces non-brokered private placement financing
* Arch biopartners announces non-brokered private placement financing
BRUSSELS Aug 31 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Confident of 5-10 percent yearly sales growth, op profit of 10 percent over
next three years * 12.9% revenue growth across the group in H1 * H1 profit from recurring earnings before interest and taxes (rebit) increased
by EUR 2.4 million to EUR 7.7 million * Expects to show a significant improvement of its profitability over the next
quarters * Optimistic about closing several proton therapy contracts before the end of
the year
* Arch biopartners announces non-brokered private placement financing
* Cidara Therapeutics reports unfavorable results of Phase 2 radiant trial of CD101 topical in VVC
* Albany Molecular Research Inc - entered into an agreement with pharmaceutical group Ferrer and Accord Healthcare, Inc.