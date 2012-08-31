BRUSSELS Aug 31 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Confident of 5-10 percent yearly sales growth, op profit of 10 percent over

next three years * 12.9% revenue growth across the group in H1 * H1 profit from recurring earnings before interest and taxes (rebit) increased

by EUR 2.4 million to EUR 7.7 million * Expects to show a significant improvement of its profitability over the next

quarters * Optimistic about closing several proton therapy contracts before the end of

the year