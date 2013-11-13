AMSTERDAM Nov 13 Ion Beam Applications SA : * Says pick up in revenues over H1 2013 due to good order book conversion * Says revenues of EUR 154.9 million, down 1% compared to the same period in 2012 * Says REBIT margin for 2013 forecasted at 8%, on track to reach 10% REBIT margin in 2014 * Says bioassays sale on track, closing anticipated by end of the year * Says company on track to be selected for eight new proton therapy (PT) rooms in 2013 * Says strong backlog of EUR 183.0 million at end of September 2013, in line

with Q3 2012 end * Expects orders for 6 more PT rooms before year end based on strong pipeline, term sheets already signed * Says IBA expects to report slightly positive net profits for the year 2013 * Says deliver an operating profit margin of 10% by the end of 2014 * Confident it can achieve annual compound revenue growth of 5% to 10% over

next three years