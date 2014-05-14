May 14 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Revenues of 46.3 mln euros, up 4 pct compared to same period in 2013

* Company REBIT margin on track to reach 10 pct for full year 2014

* Backlog including Japanese Proteus One order reaches 187 mln euros, stable versus 2013 year end

* Pharmalogic non-core assets divested with a positive impact of approximately 3.5 mln euros on 2014 full year results

* Reiterates its guidance given at time of company's 2013 full year results in march

* Anticipates growth in group revenues in 2014 of 5 to 10 pct in line with medium term guidance

