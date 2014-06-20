BRIEF-Value Added Technology says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
June 20 Ion Beam Applications Sa
* Iba sa : iba selected to install first proton therapy center at umcg in netherlands
* Equipment and services supplied by iba to upcoming umcg proton therapy center is worth approximately eur 50 million to iba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.