* Biotime, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and recent corporate accomplishments
Dec 11 Ion Beam Applications Sa
* Signs collaboration agreement with Guangdong Hengju Medical Technologies Co to install proton therapy system in Guangzhou, China
* Agreement, with a significant up-front payment, is worth approximately eur 30 million to IBA
* Facility is set to open in summer of 2017
* Perrigo Company Plc- expect to close sale of Tysabri Royalty Stream to RPI Finance Trust, an affiliate of Royalty Pharma, within next ten days
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update