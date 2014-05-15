SYDNEY May 16 Australian financial services
company IOOF Holdings Ltd on Friday said it plans to
buy smaller rival SFG Australia Ltd for about A$670
million ($626.42 million).
IOOF will pay the equivalent of A$0.90 for each SFG share
via stock-swap arrangement, a 29 percent premium to SFG's
closing price on Thursday, the companies said in a joint
statement on Friday.
The statement said the SFG board unanimously recommended the
deal to shareholders.
($1 = 1.0696 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)