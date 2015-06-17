LONDON, June 17 The world's umbrella body for market regulators said on Wednesday it was launching an immediate review of potential risks from asset management activities and products.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said its board had concluded that a full review was needed with an immediate focus on international efforts to identify potential systemic risks.

This work should take precedence over other priorities, it said.

IOSCO Chairman Greg Medcraft told a news conference on the sidelines of an annual meeting in London that IOSCO was also studying liquidity in bond markets "which is clearly a structural issue". (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)