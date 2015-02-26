Feb 26 Fresh off a $532.9 million jury win
against Apple Inc, a Texas company is again suing the
tech giant, this time over the same patents' use in devices
introduced after the original case was underway.
Smartflash LLC aims to make Apple pay for using the patent
licensing firm's technology without permission in devices not be
included in the previous case, such as the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
and the iPad Air 2. The trial covered older Apple devices.
On Tuesday, a jury in federal court in Tyler, Texas found
that Apple willfully violated three Smartflash patents with
devices that use its iTunes software. The patents relate to
accessing and storing downloaded songs, videos and games.
The new complaint was filed on Wednesday night in the same
court in Tyler, where Smartflash is also based and which over
the past decade has become a focus for patent litigation.
Smartflash licenses its patents but does not make products
itself.
"Smartflash filed the complaint to address products that
came out too far into the last proceedings to have been
included," Smartflash's attorney, Brad Caldwell, told Reuters on
Thursday. "Apple cannot claim they don't know about these
patents or understand that they are infringing. A diligent jury
has already rejected those arguments."
A representative from Apple could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Apple said after Tuesday's verdict it would appeal and that
the outcome was another reason reform was needed in the patent
system to curb litigation by companies that make money off
patent royalties instead of products.
The latest suit alleges Apple infringes the same patents at
issue in the trial, and names four others. Three of those
additional patents were part of its older complaint against
Apple, which was later narrowed.
Both Smartflash lawuits say that around 2000, the
co-inventor of its patents, Patrick Racz, met with executives of
what is now European SIM card maker Gemalto SA,
including Augustin Farrugia, who is now a senior director at
Apple.
Smartflash has also filed patent infringement lawsuits
against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Google Inc
and Amazon.com Inc over the same patents.
The case is Smartflash LLC et al v. Apple Inc, in the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 15-cv-145.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Christian Plumb)