(Adds comment from Smartflash, details)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Feb 25 Apple Inc has been
ordered to pay $532.9 million after a federal jury in Texas
found that its iTunes software infringed three patents owned by
patent licensing firm Smartflash LLC.
Though Smartflash had been asking for $852 million in
damages, Tuesday night's verdict was still a blow to Apple.
The jury, which deliberated for eight hours, determined
Apple had not only used Smartflash's patents without permission,
but did so willfully.
Apple, which said it would appeal, said the outcome was
another reason reform was needed in the patent system to curb
litigation by companies that don't make products themselves.
"We refused to pay off this company for the ideas our
employees spent years innovating and unfortunately we have been
left with no choice but to take this fight up through the court
system," Apple said in a statement.
Smartflash sued Apple in May 2013, alleging its iTunes
software infringed its patents related to accessing and storing
downloaded songs, videos and games.
"Smartflash is very happy with the jury's verdict, which
recognizes Apple's longstanding willful infringement," Brad
Caldwell, a lawyer for Smartflash, said in an email.
The trial was held in Tyler, which over the past decade has
become a focus for patent litigation.
Smartflash's registered office is also in Tyler.
It was also in Tyler federal court that a jury in 2012
ordered Apple to pay $368 million to VirnetX Inc for patent
infringement. A federal appeals court later threw out that
damages figure, saying it was wrongly calculated.
Apple tried to avoid a trial by having the lawsuit thrown
out. But U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, who presided over
the case, ruled earlier this month that Smartflash's technology
was not too basic to deserve the patents.
Apple had asked the jury to find Smartflash's patents
invalid because previously patented inventions covered the same
technology.
Smartflash's suit said that around 2000, the co-inventor of
its patents, Patrick Racz, had met with executives of what is
now European SIM card maker Gemalto SA, including Augustin
Farrugia, who is now a senior director at Apple.
Smartflash has also filed patent infringement lawsuits
against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, HTC Corp
and Google Inc.
The case is Smartflash LLC, et al v. Apple, Inc, et al, in
the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No.
13-cv-447.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Supriya Kurane in
Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Ted Kerr)