BRIEF-Global Net Lease says for 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 mln of assets - SEC Filing
* Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets - SEC Filing
Jan 27 IP Strategy AG :
* Finalization of reverse merger proceeds according to plan
* Recording of contribution in kind in commercial register expected for February
* Stock exchange listing effective immediately for OTI Greentech AG
* Name change from former IP Strategy AG to OTI Greentech AG has now been entered in commercial register
* Next step will be to incorporate entire operating business of existing Swiss OTI Greentech Group AG into company
* Shareholders of Swiss OTI Greentech Group AG have already submitted over 99.5 percent of shares to trustee for exchange
* Share capital of OTI Greentech Group AG will then be around 22.1 million euros ($24.90 million), divided into an equal number of no-par value shares
* Once these steps have been implemented, annual revenue of listed OTI Greentech Group AG will exceed 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.