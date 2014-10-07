BRIEF-Syngenta receives German approval for fungicide Solatenol
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
(Corrects the number of countries to over 100 from 93 in the third paragraph)
Oct 7 United Parcel Service Inc the world's biggest courier company, said it bought i-parcel LLC to strengthen its business in the fast-expanding global e-commerce market.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
I-parcel helps American e-commerce merchants with international delivery services in over 100 countries, UPS said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.