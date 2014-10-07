(Corrects the number of countries to over 100 from 93 in the third paragraph)

Oct 7 United Parcel Service Inc the world's biggest courier company, said it bought i-parcel LLC to strengthen its business in the fast-expanding global e-commerce market.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

I-parcel helps American e-commerce merchants with international delivery services in over 100 countries, UPS said.

