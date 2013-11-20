UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 20 IPC The Hospitalist Company Inc : * IPC The Hospitalist Company acquires two Florida practices * Combined practices represent an annualized volume of approximately 30,000
patient encounters * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.